From moonscapes to Edens: What to do with your hole in the ground when the mining’s done – by Amanda Stutt (Northern Miner – July 22, 2024)

Telling the stories of reinvented coal mining regions, regenerated communities and rebuilt ecosystems, a new book published this month – 102 Things to Do with a Hole in the Ground – showcases remarkable post-mining reclamation projects around the world.

The book is a sequel to the original 101 Things to Do with a Hole in the Ground, published in 2009 by the Eden Project — a UK-based example of successful mine site transformation. The Eden Project successfully turned the site of former clay mines in Cornwall, UK, into a thriving botanical garden housed by geodesic domes designed by Grimshaw Architects.

The Rainforest Biome, which opened in 2001 as an environmental visitor attraction, is now home to thousands of the world’s rainforest plants, fed by ultraviolet light. The new book tells stories from around the world.

They include the tailings storage facility at Abosso Goldfields’ Damang mine in Ghana, once a white sand industrial wasteland, but now a veritable garden of paradise. And in Germany, about 1.7 billion cubic metres of earth were moved to create new landforms out of its 300-million-tonne-per-year lignite mining industry, transforming it from lignite to lakelands.

