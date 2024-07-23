Vale Base Metals names new CEO – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – July 23, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Former Barrick, Xstrata executive Shaun Usmar to steer Brazilian miner’s nickel, copper operations

Shaun Usmar, a mining executive with more than three decades of global experience, has been selected CEO of Vale Base Metals. He succeeds Deshnee Naidoo, who stepped down last March. Usmar will assume his new role at the end of this year and will be based in Toronto.

Vale Base Metals is a spinoff of Brazil’s Vale SA and runs its global base metals assets. It is one of the world’s largest producers of nickel, copper and cobalt with Canadian operations in Sudbury, Thompson, Man, and Voisey’s Bay, Labrador.

Prior to this appointment, Usmar founded Triple Flag, a royalty and streaming company, and served as senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer at Barrick Gold from 2014 to 2016.

Before that, Usmar has also held positions at Xstrata, where he joined in 2002, as general manager of business development, CFO of its ferro-alloys business in South African and its nickel business in Canada.

