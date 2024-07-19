Yukon contemplating seizing control of Eagle mine site as Victoria Gold runs low on storage for contaminated water – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – July 19, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The Yukon government is contemplating seizing control of Victoria Gold Corp.’s Eagle mine site, as doubts grow about the company’s ability to prevent further environmental damage after a catastrophic heap-leach failure last month.

Four million tonnes of cyanide-laced rocks collapsed June 24 at an outdoor heap-leach processing facility at the gold mine in central Yukon. Two million tonnes of material breached the company’s containment zone and elevated levels of cyanide were later found in a water body adjacent to the mine.

Eagle is located about 375 kilometres north of Whitehorse and 85 kilometres north of the village of Mayo, on the traditional territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun.

Over the past few weeks, Whitehorse-based Victoria Gold has been attempting to store and treat all of the contaminated water at the mine site. However, Yukon government officials said Thursday the company is running out of space in storage ponds and currently isn’t able to treat all of the effluent.

