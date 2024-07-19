Construction begins on Sudbury’s newest mine – by Lindsay Kelly (Northern Ontario Business – July 19, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Development on phase one of Magna Mining’s Crean Hill project now underway

On an old brownfield site west of Sudbury, earth-moving equipment has started carving out the early structure of what will eventually become the city’s newest nickel-copper mine.

Work on Magna Mining’s Crean Hill project, located about a 30-minute drive west of Sudbury, got underway in mid-July. A warm, sunny afternoon on July 18 gave company executives the perfect opportunity to show off their development plans to a group of visitors.

Gathered at the on-site trailer for a pre-tour safety lesson and debriefing, the enthusiasm was palpable amongst the guests, which included government officials, economic development reps, and media.

“There’s been lots of excitement here over the last week or so, mobilizing the surface contractor, ADLP, and getting the work started,” said Jeff Huffman, Magna Mining’s chief operating officer, an array of ore samples spread out on a table before him. “So we want to get you out to site and take a look at that.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/construction-begins-on-sudburys-newest-mine-9239128#google_vignette