Turkey Top Envoy Goes to Niger in Bid to Secure Uranium Supplies – by Selcan Hacaoglu (Bloomberg News – July 17, 2024)

(Bloomberg) — Turkey’s foreign, defense and energy ministers visited Niger on Wednesday to secure access to the West African nation’s rich uranium deposits.

The delegation, which is led by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and includes top spy chief Ibrahim Kalin, wants to tap Nigerien supplies of the fissile mineral to fuel Turkey’s nascent nuclear-power industry, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak to the media.

The trip comes after Niger’s military government withdrew mining rights from Canadian and French companies to develop uranium deposits. The country has been controlled by a junta since a coup in July 2023, and its elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, has been in detention since then.

