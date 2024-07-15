Yukon gov’t orders Victoria Gold to provide plans aimed at treating, monitoring contaminated water – by Julien Greene (CBC News North – July 10, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Government spokesperson says company submitted plans, which aren’t public

The Yukon government has given Victoria Gold marching orders to deal with toxic chemicals in and around its Eagle mine, following last month’s major failure of a heap leach pad at the site.

A new report written by a government inspector states there’s “reasonable grounds” to believe the company has violated laws that govern water use.

“During the [June 25] inspection it was observed that sloughed heap material had flowed downstream throughout the Dublin Gulch valley beyond containment structures,” states the report, which adds a subsequent slide could make matters worse.

“The stability of the sloughed materials as well as the materials that remain in the heap leach pad remains uncertain and poses a significant risk to persons on site and the surrounding environment.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/yukon-victoria-gold-cyanide-spill-1.7260001