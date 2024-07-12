No one in Washington believes Trudeau’s empty NATO promises anymore – by John Ivison (National Post – July 12, 2024)

https://nationalpost.com/

Trudeau has lost his power to seduce and Canada’s standing has been lost, as allies far poorer than this country live up to their promises

Justin Trudeau is so schooled in the art of denial that he now tries to deflect inescapable truths. In Washington Thursday, at the conclusion of the NATO summit there, the prime minister unveiled what his defence minister, Bill Blair, called a “credible, verifiable path to two per cent” spending of gross domestic product on defence by 2032.

Let’s leave aside the fact that the plan is neither credible nor verifiable. Trudeau was asked if he was worried that the political problems that have dogged him this week will now hang over this country for the next eight years.

Trudeau has been roasted by U.S. lawmakers behind closed doors and in public. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, said on X that it’s time for Canada “to invest in the hard power required to help preserve prosperity and security.”

Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, said Canada is “riding on America’s coat-tails” and called it “shameful.”

