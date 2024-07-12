Grassy Narrows First Nation to launch legal action against Ontario to mandate consultation on mining claims – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – July 11, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

A Northern Ontario First Nation plans to launch a legal action against the province later this week aimed at requiring the mining industry to consult with the Indigenous people before staking claims.

Ontario’s free-entry system makes it easy for individuals and companies to file a claim online in return for a nominal fee. On Friday, Grassy Narrows will hold a press conference at Queen’s Park, announcing that it has served the province in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

In its notice of application, which was obtained by The Globe and Mail, Grassy Narrows says the current staking system violates both the government’s duty to consult the Indigenous people under Section 35 of the Constitution, and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which requires free, prior and informed consent.

