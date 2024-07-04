Marathon mine developer eyes 2025 construction start – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – July 4, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Generation Mining focusing on copper amid permitting delays, hunt to secure project financing

Generation Mining president-CEO Jamie Levy wants to assure all that the Marathon palladium-copper mine will get built. Ever since the Toronto junior miner first appeared on the north shore of Lake Superior in 2019, the company has been a press release-generating machine with its ambitious plans for an open-pit operation.

But in recent months, there’s been a lull in news flow that’s prompted a few concerned investors to ask Levy if the project is stalled.

“We’re still spending money on the project,” he answered. “It’s still getting developed. It’s just not on the timing that we anticipated earlier due to permitting and due to the sentiment of the market.”

As recently as three years ago, Gen Mining was targetting the start of construction for early 2023 or late 2024. Those expectations have been tempered to some time in 2025.

