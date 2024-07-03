New platinum alloy to transform jewellery making – by Darren Parker (MiningWeekly.com – July 3, 2024)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) has highlighted the launch of a new platinum alloy named Inoveo Platinum, which it believes has the potential to transform platinum jewellery design and manufacturing.

Established by Platinum Guild International (PGI) USA, Inoveo Platinum was codeveloped by mining major Anglo American and materials designer and developer Alloyed following years of research and development.

The new alloy, which comprises 95% pure platinum, was formulated in response to the challenges designers and jewellers sometimes experience when working with platinum, which often requires greater expertise and craftsmanship than other precious metals.

The alloy was strategically created to reflect the workability of white gold, while enhancing all the core properties of platinum, including its naturally white colour, durability and wear resistance, the WPIC says.

