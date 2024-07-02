Community support is vital, Frontier Lithium official says – by Mike Stimpson (Northern Ontario Business – June 28, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Company reps engaging communities on details of lithium project north of Red Lake

Community consultation is a key part of Frontier Lithium’s big project in northwestern Ontario, a spokesperson for the Sudbury-headquartered mining company said June 27.

“We actually have been really out there in communities, ramping up our engagement and consultation and information sharing about the project over the last six months,” Clara Lauziere, Frontier’s sustainability director, told Dougall Media.

“We know that community members have strong feelings about mining, as they should. And what we’re trying to do is share more information to encourage and spur dialogue like we’re hearing and seeing in the petition.”

The petition she’s referring to is a change.org petition, launched on May 31, to stop the PAK project. It has collected more than 12,500 signatures as of Thursday afternoon, with a goal of 15,000 signatures.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/community-support-is-vital-frontier-lithium-official-says-9151300