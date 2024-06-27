Reclaiming the future: Innovative paths for post-mining prosperity – by Chih-Ting Lo (Canadian Mining Journal – June 26, 2024)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

The mining and metals sector ranked lowest in the 2021 Globe-Scan report of attitudes toward all major sectors in 31 countries. Some U.K. universities have banned mining companies from recruiting on campus, and the number of geology and mining engineering graduates continues to slide.

Much of the issue stems from some newsworthy poor historical performance, including the sector’s impact on land, air, water, and biodiversity, as well as a perceived inability to prepare communities to thrive after operations close.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns ranked #1 for a third year in a row in EY’s top ten business risks facing mining companies report for 2024, highlighting that local community impact, tailings, waste management, water management and mine closure are utmost concerns within the ESG focus.

This article will examine three of the key areas identified in the ESG topic: innovative mine closure projects that benefit local communities, pioneering design approaches for end-of-life mine planning, and advancements in water stewardship that contribute to sustainable industry practices.

For the rest of this article: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/featured-article/reclaiming-the-future-innovative-paths-for-post-mining-prosperity-2/