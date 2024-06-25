Gold and silver prices struggling to find any kind of momentum – by Neils Christensen (Kitco News – June 25, 2024)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – Gold and silver prices continue to churn in the middle of their respective ranges with little momentum on either side of the trade.

Analysts have said that they expect gold and silver to remain range-bound as traders will be hesitant to take any significant positions ahead of Friday’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index.

In line with the overnight price action, precious metals are starting the North American trading session relatively subdued. August gold futures last traded at $2,339.10 an ounce, down 0.22% on the day. Meanwhile, silver futures last traded at $29.61 an ounce, up 0.29% on the day.

For the rest of this article: https://www.kitco.com/news/article/2024-06-25/gold-and-silver-prices-struggling-find-any-kind-momentum