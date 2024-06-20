Ring of Fire roads inch closer as four First Nations sign deals with Ontario – by Jack Hauen (The Trillium – June 20,2024)

https://www.thetrillium.ca/

Roads far south of mineral deposits to be improved by First Nations workers starting this year, Ford said

Four First Nations have signed an agreement with the province to improve roads from their communities to the provincial highway network — part of the Ford government’s plan to unlock key mineral deposits in Ontario’s north.

Premier Doug Ford announced deals on Tuesday with Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek, Aroland First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation and Long Lake #58 First Nation that will see Ontario improve all-season roads that connect the communities to the provincial road network and add money for training and infrastructure.

Construction will be done by First Nations workers, Ford said at the announcement in Greenstone, about 300 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, flanked by the leaders of each nation.

The agreement will “improve year-round access to everyday essentials like food, fuel and health care,” Ford said. “People don’t have a clue down in the city, not being able to go down the street for food, or hop in your car. Well, we’re gonna change lives,” he said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thetrillium.ca/municipalities-newsletter/ring-of-fire-roads-inch-closer-as-four-first-nations-sign-deals-with-ontario-9110764