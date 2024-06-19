Province, Aroland First Nation have traction on a Ring of Fire road agreement – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – June 19, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Northwest First Nations provided with road improvement, training dollars for future mine development

Greenstone has been long regarded as the gateway to the Ring to the Fire — the logistical crossroads, business and training hub for any future mine development in the James Bay region.

Premier Doug Ford made his second trip in eight months to the rural northwestern Ontario on June 19 to deliver training and infrastructure dollars, and smooth over relations with First Nations that may be on the fence about development in the Far North.

In a June 18 media event, streamed on the premier’s YouTube channel, the province signed letters of confirmation with Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek, Aroland First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation, and Long Lake #58 First Nation that involve road upgrades to Highways 584 and 11 starting this summer, and release $1.9 million funding for Indigenous skills training related to regional mine development and $2 million to build the Migizi Plaza Rest Stop.

The investments were portrayed by those dignitaries as transformational and life-changing, and came across as a stage-setter for a bigger upcoming announcement this fall that will substantially advance development of a road to the Ring of Fire.

