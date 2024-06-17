Mining the Northwest: Thunder Bay stakes its claim as a mining supply hub – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – June 14, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Labour and skill gaps, suitable land availability are challenges listed in city’s latest mining readiness strategy

Thunder Bay is out to build its brand as a mining supply hub. Four years after tabling its first Mining Readiness Strategy, the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) revealed the findings from an updated version last month, informed by a survey of industry stakeholders last year.

Northwestern Ontario has always been a precious and base minerals grocery store to the world. Much of the activity surrounding that sector has always flowed, many times sight unseen, through Thunder Bay.

Following the crash of the region’s forestry economy in the mid-2000s, local industrial suppliers and service companies retooled and transferred their skill-set over to the mining and exploration companies.

Seeing the opportunity to diversify the local economy, the CEDC jumped on the bandwagon in opening lines of communication between procurement managers at the mines and the Thunder Bay business community.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/communities-on-the-move/mining-the-northwest-thunder-bay-stakes-its-claim-as-a-mining-supply-hub-9066192