Indigenous company lands Sudbury mine project contract – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – June 17, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Aki-eh Dibinwewziwin LP awarded advanced exploration contract for Magna Mining’s Crean Hill Project

Sudbury’s Magna Mining decided to buy local in picking an Indigenous contractor to extract a bulk sample from its emerging Crean Hill nickel and copper mine project.

Aki-eh Dibinwewziwin Limited Partnership (ADLP) has been awarded an advanced exploration contract that involves pulling a 20,000-tonne surface bulk sample that’s part of Magna’s early test mining scheduled for later this year. The sample will be trucked to Glencore’s Strathcona mill in Sudbury for processing.

ADLP is a partnership between Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, Wahnapitae First Nation, and Technica Mining, a mining contracting firm. The venture sprang into existence a year ago.

In a news release, Magna CEO Jason Jessup said discussions with ADLP had been taking place for several months and he felt confident that “they have demonstrated the culture and expertise that meets our expectations.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/indigenous-company-lands-sudbury-mine-project-contract-9085000