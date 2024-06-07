Ranchers to fight coal bid in Alberta court – by lair McBride (Northern Miner – June 6, 2024)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Applications to drill for metallurgical coal in southwestern Alberta are pitting ranchers against an exploration company backed by Australian mining billionaire Gina Rinehart.

Calgary-based Northback Holdings, a subsidiary of Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting, submitted applications last year to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) for permits to drill at its Grassy Mountain project in the Crowsnest Pass region.

In February, the AER accepted the applications and decided they should be assessed by commissioners in a hearing. The Municipal District of Ranchland moved to appeal that acceptance, but the AER denied the appeal on Tuesday. The district is now taking the issue to the Alberta Court of Appeal in a bid to reverse the AER’s acceptance of the applications. The Northern Miner has requested further comment from the district.

