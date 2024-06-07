Australian miners at the forefront of the robotics revolution – by Smruthi Nadig (Mining Technology – June 7, 2024)

https://www.mining-technology.com/

As robotic technology advances, Australian mining companies such as Rio Tinto and BHP are among the leaders in deploying automated systems to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Australia has a strong robotics industry that focuses on automation in both the manufacturing and agricultural sectors, which sets it apart from other robotics markets. GlobalData research indicates that 29% of robotics companies in Australia cater to the mining sector. Besides the robotics industry itself, the main industries served by robotics suppliers are metal and machinery, with 47% of suppliers serving these industries.

GlobalData’s recent report on robotics in mining reveals that the robotics industry was worth $63bn in 2022. By 2030, it will have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% to $218bn.

Sales of industrial robots amounted to $20.7bn in 2022, accounting for 33% of the total robotics market. By 2030, this segment is expected to be worth $45.1bn, representing a CAGR of 10% between 2022 and 2030, according to the report.

Mining companies deploy robotics across various parts of their operations, from surface mining to underground excavation and mineral processing.

