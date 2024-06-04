Mining tour allows Sudbury to show off expertise, technology – by Len Gillis (Sudbury.com – June 3, 2024)

https://www.sudbury.com/

Municipality and MineConnect team up to show off mining points of interest for out of town reporters and VIPs who attended the battery electric vehicle conference

The Sudbury-based MineConnect organization showed off during last week’s battery electric vehicle conference. MineConnect, in collaboration with the City of Greater Sudbury, hosted out-of-town mining journalists and others connected with mining and battery electric vehicles as part of the conference.

The mine supply and services association is a not-for-profit agency that represents hundreds of Northern Ontario businesses and services that provide supplies and support to every sector of the mining industry.

MineConnect executive director Marla Tremblay said the purpose of the “fam tour” was to familiarize people with the significant mining supply and services sector that exists in Sudbury, along with showing off Sudbury’s efforts at supporting the mining industry in general and the BEV industry in particular.

The group even had a chance to pose beside the Big Nickel.

For the rest of this article: https://www.sudbury.com/local-news/mining-tour-allows-sudbury-to-show-off-expertise-technology-8960351