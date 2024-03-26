Canada’s next big problem could be copper theft. Here’s why – by Jamie Casemore (National Post – March 26, 2024)

https://nationalpost.com/

Bell Canada is sounding the alarm over copper theft especially in Ontario, New Brunswick and Quebec. Here’s what to know

A major Canadian telecommunications company is calling upon the government for enhanced security protocols to address the growing problem of copper theft.

Bell Canada recently announced that it had installed aerial alarms to fight against and protect communications infrastructure from being tampered with, as thieves, especially since 2022, have been breaking into telecommunications substations to steal copper cables.

“(Copper theft) fluctuates with two things,” says Ross Johnson, a security consultant for critical electricity infrastructure in Canada and founder of Bridgehead Security Consulting Inc. “(The first thing) is the price of copper on the world market and the second is unemployment.”

Bell Canada says, that since January 2022, it has had nearly 1,000 security incidents targeting Bell Canada’s network, 87 per cent of which were caused by copper theft with the majority occurring in Ontario, New Brunswick and Quebec.

For the rest of this article: https://nationalpost.com/news/copper-theft-canadian-crisis