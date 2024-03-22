More investors push Glencore to keep coal post-Teck deal – by Clara Denina and Simon Jessop (Reuters – March 22, 2024)

https://www.reuters.com/

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) – A growing group of Glencore investors are keen for it to keep mining coal instead of spinning out the soon-to-be enlarged unit, with one eye on its financial outlook and another on the environmental benefits of keeping the fuel in-house.

Echoing a demand last week by activist Tribeca Investment Partners, investors said the polluting fossil fuel would be a lucrative option – for a decade or two at least – even as it is phased out in favour of renewable energy.

The Swiss-based miner and trader is set to see its coal unit grow sharply after it completes a $6.9 billion deal to buy the majority of Canadian miner Teck’s, but said it plans to list the combined assets separately in New York. Glencore is already a top producer of thermal coal with output of around 110 million tonnes a year, and also has coking coal assets.

By buying Teck’s business, in a deal set to close by the third quarter this year, it will add 20 million tons of annual steelmaking coal capacity and create a powerhouse that analysts say should generate $5-$6 billion a year in free cash flow.

