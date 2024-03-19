Canadian government invests more money into Saskatchewan’s rare earth element production – by Brody Langager (Global News – March 14, 2024)

https://globalnews.ca/

The Rare Earth Processing Facility in Saskatoon will receive more federal funding to help commercialize some of the processes at the facility.

Federal Minister for PrairiesCan Dan Vandal said $6 million will improve the process to separate unrecovered rare earth oxides from radioactive monazite tailings. He said these oxides would normally be disposed of and that more rare earth material will be recovered from these processes.

The money will also be used to create an automated metal smelting process. “These latest innovations will ensure Saskatchewan is producing the highest quality rare earth element (REE) metals to power global technology,” said the provincial minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Jeremy Harrison.

For the rest of this article: https://globalnews.ca/news/10359867/canadian-government-invests-money-saskatchewans-rare-earth-element-production/