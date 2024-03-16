Ice Cold: Exploring The Unique Relationship Between Hip Hop And Jewelry – Josh Wilson (Forbes Magazine – July 24, 2022)

https://www.forbes.com/

What goes through your mind when you see some of hip-hop’s heavy hitters sporting exorbitant jewelry everywhere they go? Do you think they’re just living their best life, or they’re being irresponsible with their money?

The world of hip-hop is unique in many ways. It is one of the most expressive art forms available today. It’s common, expected even, to see some of the biggest names in the genre donning expensive diamonds, gold studs, rings, bracelets, grills, and watches. And with shows like Youtube docuseries, “Ice Cold,” where stars like Migos, A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, and French Montana show off their bling, it seems they’re clamoring for every opportunity to exhibit their collections.

You’d be wrong, however, to assume that all these artists are living the lavish lifestyle just for the sake of it. The relationship between hip-hop and jewelry goes back a long way, and there is a much deeper cultural and historical significance than is publicly acknowledged.

Hip-hop jewelry is a status symbol

When you trace the history of slavery, the Jim Crow era, the civil rights period, and even today’s institutional racism, there is strong evidence that Black America has never been given the opportunity to grow and thrive freely in a way that would enable generational wealth and a comfortable level of economic security—at least certainly not to the degree that White America has had.

For the rest of this article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/joshwilson/2022/07/24/ice-cold-exploring-the-unique-relationship-between-hip-hop-and-jewelry/?sh=56481f6f43db