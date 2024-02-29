Canada’s hope to be a global power in the energy transition needs a strategic push – by Jeffrey Jones (Globe and Mail – February 27, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Canada’s hopes to be a global power in the low-carbon transition could be dashed unless it develops national strategy based on competitive strengths and aligns its diplomacy, trade and public policy, a new report warns.

The country takes its place in the geopolitical pecking order for granted after prospering for decades as a major oil and gas supplier, says the study by the Centre for Net-Zero Industrial Policy, released Tuesday. Without a new plan, Canada risks losing out as clean energy expands as a supply source and developers look for locations to invest capital, it says.

This should be a national priority, as the United States, China and the European Union put money and political will behind being leaders in renewable energy, hydrogen, critical minerals and other technologies that take greater proportions of the energy mix, said Bentley Allan, a co-author of the report.

“The U.S. underwrites our security. We’re a G7 nation. We’re an exporter of oil and gas. We’re valued and appreciated and welcomed – maybe not always exactly to the degree that we would like – but we basically take that position for granted,” he said in an interview.

