Northwest First Nation wants to bring a stop to mine road construction – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – February 23,2024)

Cat Lake seeks injunction to halt First Mining Gold’s access road, pending judicial review

A northwestern Ontario First Nation in close proximity to First Mining Gold’s Springpole Project is heading to court, seeking to stop construction of an access road to the proposed mine site.

Cat Lake First Nation imposed a mining moratorium in 2023 on all mining-related activity within its traditional territory, which includes the Vancouver mine developer’s open-pit project.

In a news release this week, the leadership of the remote Ojibway community said with construction of the 18-kilometre road “underway at a fast pace” and the province and First Mining Gold refusing to stop, they have filed documents with the Superior Court of Justice in Thunder Bay for an injunction to bring road construction to a halt, pending Cat Lake’s application for a judicial review.

The proposed road under scrutiny extends from the end of the Wenasaya Road to the Springpole site. Cat Lake leadership points the finger of blame at the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (OMNRF) for issuing road permits in face of repeated opposition from Cat Lake and “in defiance” of their mining moratorium.

