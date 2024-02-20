‘Time for courageous, big-thinking policy’, says nickel miner – by Brad Thompson (Australian Financial Review – February 17, 2024)

https://www.afr.com/

Andrew Forrest-owned nickel miner Wyloo says “courageous, big-thinking policy” is needed to save the industry in Australia. Wyloo is pushing hard for big tax breaks and other action beyond belated relief measures announced by the Albanese and WA governments on Friday.

Perth-headquartered Wyloo and other big players in nickel and lithium are maintaining calls for a production tax credit of at least 10 per cent to reduce costs and spur investment in downstream processing of battery and strategically important minerals.

Federal Resources Minister Madeline King said on Saturday that the tax break was under consideration. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was due to arrive in Perth on Sunday with more announcements around nickel expected during his visit.

Nickel industry leaders are grateful but underwhelmed with the government response so far as they try to compete with rivals in Indonesia, allowed to operate tax-free for up to 20 years.

For the rest of this article: https://www.afr.com/companies/mining/forrest-nickel-miner-says-time-for-courageous-big-thinking-policy-20240217-p5f5qu