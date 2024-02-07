Copper Giant Freeport-McMoRan Names Kathleen Quirk as CEO – by Kevin Orland (Bloomberg News – February 7, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Freeport-McMoRan Inc., the world’s largest listed copper producer, has named veteran Kathleen Quirk to succeed Richard Adkerson as chief executive officer, a shift set to signal continuity at the top at a time of industry consolidation and heightened focus on metal supply.

The change is effective June 11, the company said. Adkerson, an industry heavyweight who has been at the helm for more than two decades, will remain chairman.

Adkerson, 77, helmed Freeport through boom and bust cycles, navigating challenges including the commodity downturn, a misguided foray into oil and gas and drawn-out negotiations over long-term mining rights for the giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia and the complex transition to underground operations there.

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/copper-giant-freeport-mcmoran-names-kathleen-quirk-as-ceo-1.2031805#:~:text=(Bloomberg)%20%2D%2D%20Freeport%2DMcMoRan,heightened%20focus%20on%20metal%20supply.