Multiple fatalities reported in crash of plane carrying Rio Tinto mine workers – by Mike Hager and Xiao Xu (Globe and Mail – January 24, 2024)

A plane carrying workers to a Rio Tinto diamond mine in the Northwest Territories has crashed just above the border with Alberta, killing multiple passengers.

A spokesman for the multinational company did not say how many miners have died in the Tuesday morning crash but confirmed late that evening “a number of our people” were on a flight to the Diavik mine when it came down near the town of Fort Smith, where local authorities prepared the hospital to receive multiple wounded patients.

The NWT Coroners Service confirmed early Tuesday evening that there were fatalities linked to the crash of the local airline flight, but could not say how many have died as the authorities work to notify the family of the victims.

Rio Tinto’s chief executive officer Jakob Stausholm said in a statement that his company is working closely with the government agencies to help “find out exactly what has happened.” “I would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have been affected by this tragedy,” his statement said. “As a company we are absolutely devastated by this news and offering our full support to our people and the community who are grieving today.”

