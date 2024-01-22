Western Quebec township backs ‘resistance’ to mineral exploration on its land (CBC News Ottawa – January 21, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/

Low, Que., calling for designation exempting land from exploration

A township in western Quebec is taking steps to prevent mineral exploration on its lands amid a big increase in recent claims in the Outaouais. At a meeting earlier this month, councillors for the Township of Low voted 5-1 in favour of supporting its population “in its resistance to mining development,” according to the resolution.

Low is located about 60 kilometres northwest of Ottawa. There’s currently “a proliferation of mining claims on private land as well as on public land,” according to the council.

The Jan. 8 resolution specifically called on the township to work through the MRC Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, the regional municipality, to tell the province that the township’s urban borders, recreational lands, wildlife habitats, lakes and watercourses “must be clearly identified” as territoire incompatible avec l’activité minière (TIAM), or territory incompatible with mining activity.

A municipality can ask the province to grant a TIAM — which would exempt land from mineral exploration — if it believes mining activity could threaten an area of historical or cultural significance, interrupt existing economic activity, or infringe on densely populated areas.

