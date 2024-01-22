Junior miner shows more nickel to be had in the Sudbury basin – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – January 19, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

SPC Nickel posts maiden mineral estimate on West Graham Project

An emerging Sudbury nickel mining company has posted a first-time mineral estimate of its deposit in the Sudbury basin. SPC Nickel released a maiden estimate of its West Graham Project on Jan. 17, one of two deposits on its Lockerby East nickel and copper property in an area which has seen previous mining operations.

The company said in the news release that West Graham has the potential to be developed quickly as a low-cost, open-pit operation in its initial stages of mining. But with more exploration, West Graham has huge mineral upside at depth.

This mineral estimate is a “vital step towards unlocking and realizing that potential,” the company said in a news release, West Graham contains 224.8 million pounds of nickel and 155.0 million pounds of copper in the indicated category, and 86.2 million pounds of nickel and 57.5 million pounds of copper on the inferred side.

The difference between indicated and inferred resources is the degree of confidence in the amount of minerals in the ground, indicated being higher than inferred.

