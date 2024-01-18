Kuya Silver taps into high-grade system in historic Cobalt mining camp – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – January 18, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

What the old silver miners left untouched, Toronto exploration outfit sees opportunity for new deposits

Toronto’s Kuya Silver is discovering new zones of silver veins in its re-exploration of the historic Cobalt mining camp.

High-grade silver is showing up in the assay results from a drilling program the company is running at its Silver Kings Project near the town of Cobalt. Kuya is drilling on the northern part of its 16,000-hectare property, just south of the town, where eight mines produced 60 million ounces of silver between 1905 and 1950 around Kerr Lake.

The company has been stepping outside of areas that were previously mined in the early 1900s to find new mineralization in an area where Kuya made a bit of breakthrough last March with the discovery of a high-grade vein.

The specific exploration focus is on a prospect called Campbell-Crawford where the Angus Vein was discovered in March. It’s in a spot, close to the old mines, that hasn’t witnessed exploration in 40 years. Kuya said it’s been finding closely grouped clusters of veins here that bear a similarity in structure to where mining took place more than 100 years ago.

One particular bit of drill core pulled from the Angus Vein produced a ‘bonanza’ grade of 15,372 grams per tonne of silver over 3.34 metres. Kuya is now running a follow-up program and released some drill results this month.

