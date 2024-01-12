Canadian Mining Hall of Fame celebrates industry-making feats of five new inductees – by Blair McBride (Northern Miner – January 12, 2024)

https://www.northernminer.com/

The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame (CMHF) held its 36th annual induction ceremony on Jan. 11 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, welcoming five new honourees, and bringing total membership up to 208. The celebration, attended by 720 people, was hosted by Northern Miner Group president Anthony Vaccaro. Full bios of all the inductees are available here.

From office workers to standard-makers

The first new members of the night were William E. Roscoe and John T. Postle, joint inductees whose eight decades of combined work formed the system of mining consulting and standards development the industry now relies on. Roscoe, an exploration geologist by training and Postle, a mining engineer, had both developed their own careers in mining before they first met in 1967, at Cominco’s Wedge mine in New Brunswick.

The two men also came from mining families. After receiving his CMHF award on stage, Roscoe told the audience about his father and grandfather – both mining engineers. His grandfather Harry L. Roscoe, who was educated in the United States, helped develop Noranda Mines in Ontario and Quebec and was inducted into the CMHF in 2007.

Postle’s father Larry also trained in the U.S. as a mining engineer and emigrated to Canada in 1929, said John’s daughters Kristen and Tricia Postle, who accepted the award on behalf of their father. Postle was unable to attend the gala due to poor health.

