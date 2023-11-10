More than half of illegal mining suspects are foreign nationals, Justice Cluster finds – by Marleny Arnoldi (MiningWeekly.com – November 10, 2023)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Ateam comprising representatives of many government departments and State entities has made progress in curbing the scourge of illegal mining in South Africa, with 4 067 suspects having been arrested on illegal mining-related charges.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise and Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola on November 10 hosted a media briefing to provide an update on the progress made in combatting illegal mining and associated crimes.

The illegal mining combat team includes the departments of Police, Justice and Correctional Services; Social Development; Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment; Defence; Home Affairs; and Mineral Resources and Energy, as well as State entities such as the State Security Agency and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Notably, President Cyril Ramaphosa on November 9 authorised the deployment of 3 300 national defence force members across all provinces to April 28, 2024, to intensify anti-criminality operations against illegal mining.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/more-than-half-of-illegal-mining-suspects-are-foreign-nationals-justice-cluster-finds-2023-11-10