Portuguese PM António Costa resigns over lithium deal probe – by Ana Nicolaci da Costa (British Broadcasting Corporation – November 7, 2023)

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa resigned after investigators searched his official residence in an inquiry into alleged corruption. He said he had not been named as a suspect but believed the inquiry was incompatible with staying in office.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday they were investigating concessions awarded for lithium mines and hydrogen production. They said detention warrants were issued for five people including Mr Costa’s chief of staff, Vítor Escária.

Público newspaper reported that Mr Escária had been detained. Infrastructure Minister João Galamba has meanwhile been indicted as part of the inquiry into energy deals.

“The dignity of the functions of prime minister is not compatible with any suspicion about his integrity, his good conduct and even less with the suspicion of the practice of any criminal act,” the prime minister said in a televised address on Tuesday.

