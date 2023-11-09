Blue diamond rakes in nearly $44m at Geneva auction (Gulf News – November 8, 2023)

https://gulfnews.com/

The Bleu Royal is largest internally flawless fancy vivid blue gem ever to appear for sale

Geneva: An exceptionally rare blue diamond went under the hammer in Geneva Tuesday, selling for more than $40 million, making it one of the most expensive diamonds ever sold at auction, Christie’s said. Weighing 17.61 carats, the Bleu Royal is the largest internally flawless fancy vivid blue gem ever to appear for sale in auction history.

It is the star lot in a series of luxury sales in Geneva this month, which also feature items from movie history including pearls worn by Audrey Hepburn and Marlon Brando’s self-engraved watch. The Bleu Royal had been expected to fetch between $35 million and $50 million in Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction.

After an intense seven-minute bidding round between three potential buyers, it was snapped up by an anonymous private collector for 39.505 million Swiss francs ($43.8 million), including tax and fees. “We are extremely pleased,” Max Fawcett, Christie’s head of jewellery in Geneva, told AFP shortly after the final hammer came down.

The gem, he pointed out, had sold for nearly $2.5 million per carat, making it “the most expensive jewellery lot sold in all of 2023” by any auction house worldwide.

For the rest of this article: https://gulfnews.com/world/europe/blue-diamond-rakes-in-nearly-44m-at-geneva-auction-1.99269660