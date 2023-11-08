Portugal PM Quits After Chief of Staff Held in Corruption Probe – by Henrique Almeida and Joao Lima (Bloomberg News – November 7, 2023)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Portugal’s Antonio Costa unexpectedly ended his eight years as prime minister after revelations about an investigation into possible government corruption involving lithium and hydrogen projects.

The resignation on Tuesday came as police raided locations including offices used by the premier’s chief of staff as well as the environment ministry and the infrastructure ministry.

Costa, 62, has been prime minister since 2015 and ranked among the longest-serving leaders at European Union summits. At a press conference in Lisbon, he said he has a “clear conscience” and is “fully available” to collaborate with the investigation. He added he won’t run in the early elections that the Portuguese president will now likely call.

“It is my understanding that the dignity of the function of prime minister is not compatible with the suspicion of any criminal act, which is why I obviously presented my resignation,” Costa said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/portugal-pm-quits-after-chief-of-staff-held-in-corruption-probe-1.1995142