Sudbury’s Frontier Lithium awards feasibility study contract (Sudbury.com – November 4, 2023)

Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) a Sudbury-based lithium mining exploration company, has announced the first phase of a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the PAK lithium project in a remote area of Northwestern Ontario.

The contract has been awarded to DRA Americas Inc., a fully-owned subsidiary of DRA Global (DRA). DRA Global is an international multi-disciplinary engineering, project delivery, and operations management group primarily focused on the mining, minerals, and metals industry, said a Frontier news release.

The company said this is moving forward on the next step toward project engineering. The fully integrated mine, mill, and refinery demonstrated in the PFS will be studied in two distinct scopes at the DFS level with the mine and mill scope set to conclude in the next 12-18 months, said the company release.

It is projected that a mine and milling facility, with an estimated output of 200,000 metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate per annum, will be brought online in two stages, said the company.

