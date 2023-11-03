Two Sudbury mining giants partner as Nickel Rim mine ramps down – by Amanda Hicks (CTV Northern Ontario – November 2, 2023)

https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/

Glencore’s Nickel Rim South Mine is winding down operations with an eye on closing in 2024. Vice-president Peter Xavier said the mine has been important to the company since its inception in 2010.

He said exploration extended the mine’s lifespan from 2021 to 2024, but Glencore has been planning its closure for some time. This will create an opportunity to partner with the city’s other mining giant, Vale.

“In Nickel Rim’s case, we’re doing a joint study with Vale and an opportunity there,” Xavier said. “We’re looking to get approval (for a) feasibility study, which means there an opportunity to use that infrastructure for future mine opportunity.”

He said the two have partnered in the past, but this collaboration will be unique because they both share a property line. A large number of workers at South Mine will retire, while others will be dispersed to work at other local mines.

