Wab Kinew officially sworn in as Manitoba’s 1st First Nations premier – by Sarah Petz (CBC News Manitoba – October 18, 2023)

New cabinet sworn in Wednesday includes First Nations women for 1st time in province’s history

Wab Kinew has officially become Manitoba’s 25th premier, and the first First Nations premier of a Canadian province, following a colourful and tradition-filled swearing-in ceremony that Kinew said marked the dawn of a new day for the province.

Kinew took his oath of office, which was administered by Manitoba Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville, while wearing a ceremonial First Nations headdress in a ceremony at The Leaf in Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park. After taking his oath, Kinew greeted the crowd in the languages of seven different Manitoba Indigenous nations, and said Wednesday was the start of a new era.

“Today is a new day in our province. Today, a new era begins and today we get to work for you, the people of Manitoba,” he said. “We’re committed to putting the people of Manitoba first, and we will devote every single day of the next four years to serving you and the future generations that will some day walk these lands.”

During his first speech as premier, Kinew stressed that fixing health care remains his government’s top priority. He called on health-care workers to be patient and stick around to help make the changes that are necessary.

