Canada Nickel aims to build world’s second largest nickel mine in Timmins – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – October 12, 2023)

Feasibility study for Crawford Project shows 41-year mine life, with more projects likely to come

If Canada Nickel Company’s Crawford Mine Project becomes a reality by 2027, Timmins will have the second largest nickel mine in the world.

CEO Mark Selby took the wraps off the company’s long-awaited feasibility study, describing the details behind proposed a 41-year open-pit mine life for its Crawford Project, located 40 kilometres north of a northeastern Ontario city that’s more widely known as one of the best gold mining districts on the globe.

“Crawford is the world’s largest sulphide discovery in many, many decades,” said Selby, in an Oct. 12 conference call with mining analysts. “We are unlocking, what we think is, a world-class, potentially the largest nickel sulphide district, globally.

With an average grade of 0.22 per cent nickel, Crawford will be a low-grade, big tonnage open-pit operation that will ramp up production in three phases and physically expand twice over four decades. The company is a third of the way through the regulatory permitting process and a financing plan to be put in place for the US$1.7-billion project.

