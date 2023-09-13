Northern gold miner celebrates $320M mining shaft that will boost production, cut costs – by Darren MacDonald (CTV Northern Ontario – September 13, 2023)

https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/

Kirkland Lake-based Agnico Eagle Mines celebrated the opening of its No. 4 Shaft at its Macassa Mine on Wednesday, which is expected to boost production and cut costs. To celebrate that milestone — and the mine’s 90th anniversary – the company announced it’s donating $3 million to the Canadian Cancer Society.

The donation will support “people living in rural and remote communities in northern Ontario by providing access to cancer prevention programs and support services to help them navigate through a cancer experience following a diagnosis,” Agnico said in a news release.

Agnico marked the completion of the shaft with an event Wednesday. “The completion of the No. 4 Shaft is an important step in our plan to build a new Macassa Mine for the future,” Andre Leite, Agnico vice-president, Ontario, said in the news release.

“The new shaft will allow the team to increase production, improve unit costs, de-risk the mine, increase our exploration capacity and most importantly, significantly improve the working conditions for our employees.”

