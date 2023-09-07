Northern Dynasty updates Pebble PEA, adds southern access route – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – September 6, 2023)

https://www.mining.com/

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSX: NDM)(NYSE: NAK) published on Wednesday an updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for its Pebble copper project, which includes an infrastructure plan for a “southern route” access to the proposed mine in Alaska.

The Canadian miner said the independent technical report reviews cost and price estimates to reflect current economic volatility, providing production, financial and cost estimates for a proposed 20-year, 180,000 tonnes per day open pit operation.

The company, through its subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership, has been trying to develop the mine for almost two decades, but it has hit several roadblocks in the process.

Former US President Barack Obama opposed the project, and his successor Donald Trump ultimately did too, deeming it “too risky”. President Joe Biden has openly expressed its opposition to the project, taking steps as soon as he took office in 2021 to permanently protect Alaska’s Bristol Bay.

