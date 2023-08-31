The Drift: Timmins remains a hidden gem for gold discoveries – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – August 30, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Junior mining companies insist Timmins camp has millions of ounces to be unearthed

Exploration players are bringing fresh eyes and are testing out new geological theories in making gold discoveries in an outlying area of the Timmins gold camp. The area east of Timmins, toward Matheson, has attracted a cluster of junior mining companies that might unlock the next generation of gold production in the camp for years to come.

Executives from three companies — GFG Resources, Moneta Gold and Onyx Gold — rounded up with this week for a 6ix webinar, hosted by Junior Resource Investing, that highlighted their activity and their approach to exploration in the East Timmins part of the camp.

There’s been gold mining in Timmins since the 1930s, but the new arrivals maintain there’s economic gold to be mined in unexplored and underappreciated places. A big reason why there’s plenty of unearthed potential in such a historic camp is the nature of the fragmented land ownership with privately owned patented land that’s hindered geologists from getting a big regional picture.

Assembling a land package for exploration was “tough sledding” for Onyx Gold, according to CEO Brock Colterjohn, which made a flurry of deals over the years that involved tracking down individual owners of ground.

