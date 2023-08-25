Laurentian formalizes agreement for innovation cluster – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – August 25, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Sudbury university joins Lakehead, Nipissing and Trent in singing MOU

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been struck between four Ontario universities to lead innovation in the commercialization of critical minerals, cleantech, and battery electric technologies.

Announced in May, the innovation cluster is being led by Laurentian University in Sudbury, in partnership with Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Nipissing University in North Bay, and Trent University in Peterborough. The cluster is designed to help mining entrepreneurs move their products more easily from R&D to commercialization.

“Having previously collaborated with Lakehead, Nipissing, and Trent as members of a commercialization network, we are excited to renew discussions with these partners to explore opportunities for resource sharing,” Gisele Roberts, Laurentian’s director of research and innovation, said in an Aug. 24 news release.

“This will leverage the expertise within our institutions to maximize the research and commercialization impacts of our universities and allow us to quickly adapt to rapidly changing research policy requirements.”

