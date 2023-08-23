Thousand-year-old coins found buried in Poland (Notes From Poland – August 22, 2023)

Archaeologists excavating the site of a medieval fortress in the town of Wiślica in southern Poland have uncovered a collection of coins believed to be almost 1,000 years old.

When work finished two days ago, the team revealed that they have discovered 12 silver coins. Eleven are from the period of Bolesław the Bold – who was first duke and then king of Poland between 1058 and 1079 – and one likely to be from the time of Władysław Herman, who was duke of Poland in 1079-1102.

The find follows the previous discovery of over 500 coins from the same period that were found at the same site in the 1960s and 1970s. “We are expanding the ‘Wiślica trove’ with new treasures,” Michał Gliński, the archeologist in charge of the work, told local news outlet Echo Dnia.

During the excavation, the team also revealed that they had uncovered a Roman fibula – a type of pin for fastening garments – estimated to be from the 2nd century.

For the rest of this article: https://notesfrompoland.com/2023/08/22/thousand-year-old-coins-found-buried-in-poland/