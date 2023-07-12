Nyabeze appointed MICA network director – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – July 11, 2023)

https://www.sudbury.com/

Well-known Sudbury mining industry executive Chamirai (Charles) Nyabeze has been appointed as Network Director for the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator Network (MICA).

Nyabeze’s new role was announced on June 22 and officially commenced on July 6, said a news release from MICA. The appointment comes with the full support of the Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI), where Chamirai has been a member for the past 11 years, the release continued.

At CEMI, Nyabeze served in various capacities and contributed significantly to CEMI’s sustainability and the development of innovation programs. The release also stated that Douglas Morrison will continue to contribute to MICA as the Mining Advisor to the Network.

Well-known in the mining research, innovation and business community, Nyabeze brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this position, said the MICA release. With a Bachelor’s degree in Mining Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA), Nyabeze has been instrumental in driving long-term value for CEMI and its clients as the vice-president of Business Development and Commercialization.

