Former Sudbury mining leader is back on board with Vale – by Len Gillis (Sudbury.com – July 7, 2023)

The appointment of Mark Cutifani as chair of the newly formed Energy Transition Metals Board with Vale Base Metals takes effect this month

A well-known former Sudbury mining executive is back in the news and is taking on a new role as chair of the newly formed Energy Transition Metals Board with Vale Base Metals, which calls itself one of the world’s largest producers of responsibly-sourced nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group metals.

Mark Cutifani was previously chief operating officer (COO) at CVRD Inco, but he left Sudbury in 2007 to become chief executive officer (CEO) of AngloGold Ashanti, and then became CEO of mining giant Anglo American, one of the largest mining companies on the planet.

CVRD Inco (Companhia Vale do Rio Doce) was the company name before it became Vale. Cutifani’s appointment was mentioned earlier this year during the company’s Q1 earnings call by Vale CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo.

He said Cutifani’s appointment was taking effect this month. “I am happy to announce that we have advanced on bringing Mark Cutifani as the chairman of our newly formed Energy Transition Metals Board, starting July this year, ” said Bartolomeo.

