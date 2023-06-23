The Drift: Nickel and gold driving the Timmins exploration boom – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – June 19, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Exploration snapshot of the Timmins camp shows land acquisition, expansion drilling, and mine permitting

The Drift is an ongoing editorial series by Northern Ontario Business about the people, companies, technologies, and innovation that encompass the mining industry in northeastern Ontario. The arrival of summer means exploration activity around Timmins accelerates into high gear for gold and nickel junior miners and project developers.

South of the city, a pair of exploration companies continue to tie into high-grade nickel, particularly Canada Nickel. The Toronto mine developer keeps hitting high-grade nickel near the surface at its Texmont Project.

Earlier this month, the company released results from the last 11 holes of its 39-hole winter drilling program. Seven of those holes intersected grades greater than one per cent, which is considered high grade.

Drilling reached depths in excess of 440 metres. The company said there’s likely more mineralization deeper down. In a news release, Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby said Texmont could be developed as a small, high-grade pit operation that would be complementary to their flagship Crawford Project, north of Timmins.

