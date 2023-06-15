Timmins nickel deposit doubles in size – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – June 14, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

EV Nickel’s high-grade deposit at its Shaw Dome Project has ‘further room to grow’

One of northeastern Ontario’s emerging nickel players has posted a new resource estimate for a Timmins-area deposit that could have open pit and underground mining potential by 2026 or 2027.

After a raft of diamond drilling at its Shaw Dome Project, EV Nickel said its high-grade W4 deposit has more than doubled in size from an earlier estimate performed 13 years ago by previous exploration company.

The measured and indicated resource at W4 stands at 31.3 million pounds at 0.98 per cent, which is considered high grade. The inferred resource measures 12.1 million pounds at 0.98 per cent nickel.

The difference between measured, indicated and inferred resources is the degree of confidence in the amount of minerals in the ground with measured being the highest and inferred being the lowest.

